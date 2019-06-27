Isco on Manchester City's Radar as Pep Guardiola Searches for David Silva Replacement

Manchester City are reportedly weighing up a move for Real Madrid playmaker Isco, who is available for €80m.

Coach Pep Guardiola views the 27-year-old as the ideal successor to midfielder David Silva at the Etihad Stadium, with the latter confirmed to be leaving City at the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

Marca write that the Sky Blues are poised to take advantage of Real's current situation, as the Spaniards must make some significant sales in order to comply with FFP regulations.

Los Blancos have spent in excess of €300m on new recruits since the summer transfer window reopened, with Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard their most expensive arrival, having been acquired for a fee that could potentially rise to €150m.





The La Liga side must bring in within €100m of their outgoings, meaning they are likely to allow non-essential personnel like Isco to depart for the right price.





Manager Zinedine Zidane has told the former Malaga man that he will have a role to play at the Bernabeu if he decides to stay, though the board are willing to listen to offers for his services.





Real's stance could see the Citizens swoop for Isco once they wrap up the signing of Rodri from Atletico Madrid, with Guardiola already planning for life without the mercurial Silva at the club.





However, it is doubtful whether the Premier League champions would make their move this summer, with expensive deals for Harry Maguire and the aforementioned Rodri rumoured to be nearing completion.

Moreover, there is no need to bring in a replacement for Silva at the moment; young Phil Foden continues to develop well under the watchful eye of his Spanish coach and would make a fine heir to his teammate's throne, while Silva will still be at the Etihad come August.

The verdict on this one - a transfer we could see materialise in the future, but seriously unlikely to happen in 2019.