Liverpool to Finalise Sepp van den Berg Deal After Dutch Starlet Flies to London for Talks

Liverpool look set to complete their first signing of the summer after Sepp van den Berg flew to London 'in the deepest secrecy' with his parents to meet with club officials.

Jurgen Klopp's side look to have beaten fellow interested parties Bayern Munich and PSV Eindhoven to the punch for the 17-year-old Dutch defender, who has established himself as a regular part of PEC Zwolle's side over the last few seasons.

PEC Zwolle heeft vervanger van de naar Liverpool vertrokken Sepp van den Berg op het oog. #pec #fcdenbosch #kersten https://t.co/iosWpA7oFF — Redactie Telesport (@telesport) June 27, 2019

According to Dutch publication De Telegraaf, the defender's current club PEC Zwolle will initially receive €1.9m, an amount which could increase significantly with additional bonuses.

The report adds that Van den Berg had spoken to the other clubs in question, and was given a week to mull over his decision, yet it seems Liverpool have won the race to sign the central defender who has earned plaudits all across Europe.

He looks set to join up with fellow Dutch players Virgil van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum, after making just 15 Eredivisie appearances for PEC Zwolle last season.

While De Telegraaf's report states that discussions are taking place and are set to be concluded, the Evening Standard go one further and claim on Wednesday that the youngster traveled north to Merseyside to complete a medical. They add that the club are eager to wrap the deal up before the weekend.

In terms of outgoings, Simon Mignolet's future at Anfield looks set to have run its course after Crystal Palace expressed their interest in the Belgian stopper and are weighing up an £8m move for the goalkeeper. The Evening Standard add that if the Reds' valuation is met, they will allow the 31-year-old to leave.