Man Utd Suffer Blow in Ruben Dias Pursuit With Benfica Set to Raise Defender's Release Clause

By 90Min
June 27, 2019

Manchester United have received a blow in their pursuit over Ruben Dias after Benfica agreed to increase his release clause from €66m to €88m, together with a new and improved contract.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been keen to strengthen his back line this summer, with a move for Aaron Wan-Bissaka all but assured and had turned his attentions towards centre back, with United's chief scout Marcel Bout having watched the 22-year-old on a number of occasions this season.

With a substantial release clause already, Portuguese publication A Bola state that has now been increased by a further €22m to fend off interested parties. The report even states that the club had initially intended to bump that number up to €115m, although a agreement was reached between the player and the club of €27m less than that.

Along with a new release clause, Dias is set to receive a significant pay rise on what will be a new deal with the club he has spent his entire senior career with. The centre half is expected to double his current salary and become the highest paid member of the squad, earning €2m-per-season net.

A Bola do stress that while no deal has been signed as of yet, it is expected to take place in the coming days - putting the dampners on a United move.

The defender scored three goals and notched an assist in his 32 Primeira Liga outings, as Benfica claimed their fifth league title in six years, finishing two points clear of FC Porto.


Additionally, due to his fine performances for his club side, Dias has made a name for himself for the Portugal national side and started in the heart of defence as they beat Netherlands to lift the inaugural Nations League trophy.

