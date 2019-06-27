Man Utd to Turn Attention to Sean Longstaff Following Aaron Wan-Bissaka Signing

Manchester United are set to make a move for Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continuing with his desire to show faith in youth.

The Red Devils coach is in the process of rebuilding his shaken squad, who endured a woeful season last year - missing out on qualification for the Champions League and failing to deliver a trophy in a dire campaign.

Solskjaer has been focusing his summer recruitment on younger players and looks set to continue that trend, with BBC reporting that the Norwegian wants to bring 21-year-old Longstaff to Old Trafford next.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The Magpies academy graduate broke into Rafa Benitez's first-choice lineup over the winter, impressing in black and white until a serious knee injury ended his season in February.





Nevertheless, he apparently did enough to catch the attention of United and Solskjaer, who have been targeting young, exciting prospects in an attempt to change the club's fortunes.

Whereas before, much of the Red Devils' transfer business centred around household names and big-money deals, the 46-year-old manager has changed approach - instead searching for rising stars to strengthen the team.

United have already secured the services of Daniel James from Swansea City - the winger costing £15m - whilst the arrival of Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka is set to be announced shortly.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Solskjaer has switched the club's focus back to the policy which he believes made legendary coach Sir Alex Ferguson such a success at Old Trafford; giving the youth a chance.

Therefore, it is understandable that he would be monitoring a player like Longstaff, who was superb in the centre of the park for Newcastle, often looking a cut above his more experienced teammates at St James Park.

However, the proposed takeover by the Bin Zayed Group - who have promised a transfer war-chest should the deal go through - could throw a spanner in the works, with the Magpies no longer needing to sell key personnel should they receive such mighty financial backing.