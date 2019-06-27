Pep Guardiola Says He 'Will Return' to Barcelona & Declines to Elaborate on Rumoured Rodri Deal

Pep Guardiola has confessed he would one day like to return to Barcelona in some capacity, and that it will happen 'sooner or later'.

The Manchester City boss also remained tight-lipped on the future of Atletico Madrid's Rodri, who has been strongly linked with a move to the Etihad this season, while equally confessing his admiration for a couple of Barcelona-bound stars.

Speaking to Marca, Guardiola rubbished suggestions that he may return to Barça as the club's president, insisting his knowledge of the role is slim at best, but did admit he one days wishes to return to Catalonia.





"I will return to Barcelona sooner or later," he affirmed.

"But as president, forget about it. To be president, you have to know [what you're doing] and be prepared; to have knowledge that I don't have. I'm trying to be a good coach; that hasn't gone too badly in this decade. I will return to Barcelona to live, sooner or later."

City are yet to sign a player this window but have been the frontrunners to sign Atletico's Rodri following the player's admission that he wishes to leave the club. The 48-year-old refused to be drawn to an answer on the move, instead simply revealing his admiration for the defensive midfielder.

"I have no idea," he stated. "We will see. He's a great player."





The former Bayern Munich manager also acknowledged the talents of Neymar and Antoine Griezmann, with the latter widely expected to join the Camp Nou outfit while discussions are taking place surrounding a sensational return to the La Liga side for the Brazilian.

He added: "The good [players] are always welcome in any team. The two [Neymar and Griezmann] are very good."