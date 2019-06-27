Porto Manager Sergio Conceicao 'Interested' in Replacing Rafa Benitez at Newcastle

FC Porto manager Sergio Conceicao is 'interested' in succeeding Rafa Benitez as the next manager of Newcastle.

On Monday, it was revealed that the Magpies would not be renewing Benitez's contract, after failing in their attempts to tie him down to a new deal at the club following three years in charge.

Since then, the hunt for a successor has been on, with plenty of names - including Mikel Arteta, Jose Mourinho, Claudio Ranieri and David Moyes - linked with the job.

The latest of these is the Porto boss, who has made his interest in the position known, according to a report from Sky Sports.

Conceicao has been in charge of the Portuguese side since 2017, winning the Liga NOS title in his first season, having represented the side as a player in two spells. After starting his managerial career as an assistant at Standard Liege, he has worked at Olhanense, Academica, Braga, Vitoria Guimaraes and Nantes, though he has never lasted longer than a season in the dugout.

It is understood that no manager will be confirmed at St James' Park until after Benitez has departed the club on June 30th, though Conceicao appears to fit the bill in terms of what they're seeking in a successor.

Though negotiations over a new deal with Benitez were fraught, the club had not compiled a shortlist of potential replacements until it was confirmed the Spaniard would not be staying beyond his contract.

