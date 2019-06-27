Real Madrid Make Offer for Ajax's Donny van de Beek as Summer Overhaul Shows No Signs of Letting Up

Real Madrid are set to continue their major squad rebuild this summer after approaching Ajax with an offer for Dutch ace Donny van de Beek.

The midfielder had a wonderful campaign both individually and for his club, as Ajax won the domestic double and made it into the Champions League semi finals, seeing off Juventus and Madrid along the way.

Real Madrid meldt zich bij Ajax voor Donny van de Beek https://t.co/0w4SuNsaEd — Redactie Telesport (@telesport) June 26, 2019

With a plethora of additions already set to don the famous white jersey for the first time next season the club are refusing to stop there and, according to Dutch publication De Telegraaf, have made a move for the 22-year-old.

Director of football affairs Marc Overmars was made known of Los Blancos' offer, which is thought to be in the region of €50-60m.

Ferland Mendy became the club's fifth addition of the summer when he signed the dotted line for €55m, joining esteemed company after Eden Hazard, Rodrygo Goes, Eder Militao and Luka Jovic all put pen to paper, with the club's total transfer fee outlay at around €300m already.

One interesting development in Madrid's move for Van de Beek is the question marks over a potential deal for Paul Pogba. The club have been tracking the Manchester United ace all summer but a move for a fellow attacking midfielder could well put an end to any proposed deal.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Playing primarily behind the striker in the number ten role, Dutch international Van de Beek netted 15 times in 48 appearances for the Eredivisie outfit during the last campaign, while also chipping in with 11 assists.

Should a deal go through for the player then it will be the third member of Ajax's famed youth academy to leave the club this summer, after Frenkie De Jong joined Barcelona and Matthijs de Ligt looks set to join Juventus.