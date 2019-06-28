Aaron Wan-Bissaka Pictured in Full Man Utd Kit for the First Time in Leaked Unveiling

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been pictured in Manchester United kit for the first time ahead of his imminent transfer from Crystal Palace after an image from his yet to be officially disclosed unveiling surfaced online.

Wan-Bissaka will become United's second signing of the summer after Wales winger Daniel James in a deal reported to be worth £45m plus £5m in add-ons, making the 21-year-old by far the most expensive defender in the club's history.

The Croydon-born England junior international made the trip to Manchester earlier this week to undergo a medical and to complete the deal after returning from the ongoing Under-21 European Championship upon England's shock early elimination.

BBC Sport reported on Wednesday that Wan-Bissaka will earn £80,000-per-week at Old Trafford after agreeing a long-term contract. It marks an enormous increase on the £10,000 weekly wages he is thought to have been taking home at boyhood club Palace.

With club captain Antonio Valencia released by United this month, Wan-Bissaka will compete with fellow youngster Diogo Dalot and veteran ex-winger Ashley Young for a place in the team.





As part of the deal, United are believed to have retained the 25% sell-on clause in the contract of Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, who has become one of the most valuable wingers in the Premier League in the four years since he permanently left Old Trafford.