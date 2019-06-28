Aaron Wan-Bissaka's Family Confirm Man Utd Move as Fans Continue to Wait for Official Announcement

The family of Aaron Wan-Bissaka appear to have confirmed the right-back's imminent move to Manchester United, leaving fans wondering why the Red Devils are yet to announce the deal.

Wan-Bissaka is set to become United's second summer signing after Daniel James, after the club agreed a fee of £50m with Palace.

In a video posted online (via United Update), Wan-Bissaka's family can be seen travelling to Old Trafford to meet the right-back, taking some photos around Old Trafford, before posing with Wan-Bissaka as he signs his new contract.

Fans had already been wondering why United are yet to announce the deal, questioning whether there has been any last-minute issues which have held up the transfer.

However, this latest video seems to suggest that nothing of the sort has happened, and it appears as though the move is all but official.

Whether this will speed up United's announcement or not is anyone's guess, although they may be forced to speed things up amid calls from fans to finally unveil Wan-Bissaka as their second summer signing.

He is expected to immediately take over as the club's first-choice right-back, jumping ahead of both Ashley Young and Diogo Dalot in the pecking order at Old Trafford.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is thought to be on the lookout for a number of young signings to help rejuvenate his squad. Alongside Wan-Bissaka, United have been linked with the likes of Jadon Sancho and Sean Longstaff, with a deal for the latter thought to be a real possibility.

The Red Devils are also confident of securing a deal for Sporting CP star Bruno Fernandes, with the rest of their Premier League rivals dropping out of the race for his signature.