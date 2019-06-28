Arsenal Kit 2019/20: Leaked Promo Video Shows Glorious Advert for New adidas Strip

The promotional video for the new Arsenal home kit manufactured by adidas has been leaked online ahead of its official release, featuring first-team stars Mesut Ozil, Sead Kolasinac, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Alex Iwobi, Matteo Guendouzi, Laurent Koscielny and Hector Bellerin.

However, all the players' voices - save for one - are dubbed over with local accents, while there is also narration from Gunners legend Ian Wright and a brief cameo from actor Idris Elba.

It starts with fans discussing the new season in a barber shop, where Ozil, adorned in the new strip, is getting his haircut - cue dubbed Mesut proclaiming 'It looks fresh, bruv' before turning to Kolasanic to ask what he's saying.



Leaked promotional video of Arsenal’s new home kit, manufactured by Adidas, for the 2019/20 season. [Adidas on YouTube] #afc pic.twitter.com/2cYrSO2GTW — afcstuff (@afcstuff) June 27, 2019

Sead does not disappoint, firing back with a 'Yes my g, that is flames you know.'

And so it goes on, with various stars thrust into the various day-to-day activities of the common fan - including Aubameyang and Lacazette enjoying a fry-up - all while Wrighty offers up an inspiring speech about what it means to be a north Londoner.



That goes as follows: "Let me tell you something - you're not born a Londoner, you're made one. Once you're in, you're in. You're one of us."



Later, Elba (of The Wire and Luther fame) pops in with a cuppa and a couple of thoughts, namely: "You know what, I could have played for Arsenal. Yeah, top scorer Under-9's Canning Town."

It's back to Wright, who continues: "If you stay real, and you came correct, we'll make you invincible. We change the rules, change the whole game. When you put on our shirt you turn and face, you never hide. That's how we create legends, that never die."

At which point, a rousing rendition of the David 'Rocky' Rocastle chant is heard, before it moves to Koscielny in a dressing room, giving a rousing speech of his own. Geezer Koscielny proclaims: "We play for the badge, we go all the way. Remember, we run north London!"

Which, as Wright declares, is what it's all about: "And that makes us Arsenal, that's why we play."

Without exaggeration, that 111 second long Adidas promo video has given me more excitement than almost every Arsenal away performance since 2018 began. The kits and other gear look absolutely stunning. Phenomenal job, @adidas. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) June 27, 2019

To cap it all off, there is Bellerin - the only player not to be dubbed, thanks to his famously acclimatized accent - sat at a mock press conference, where he drops the biggest hint yet that his future remains at Arsenal, despite links to Atletico Madrid.



As cameras flash, the Spaniard announces: "What can I say man, north London's home."

