Atletico Confirm Deal to Sign Athletico Paranaense Defender Renan Lodi

Atletico Madrid have confirmed that they have agreed a deal to sign Athletico Paranaense left-back Renan Lodi.

With Filipe Luis out of contract and Lucas Hernandez leaving for Bayern Munich, Atletico found themselves in need of a new left-back this summer, so they moved quickly to secure a deal for Lodi.

Atletico confirmed the news on their official website, writing: "Atletico de Madrid and Athletico Paranaense have reached a preliminary agreement over the transfer of Renan Lodi to our club. The agreement is pending its final confirmation both with the Brazilian club and the player.

"Renan Lodi is a left-sided defender. He has the ability to involve himself in attack thanks to his versatility and speed, as well as his ability to strike a ball."

The 21-year-old made 49 appearances for the Brazilian side, racking up four goals and eight assists. He has established himself as one of Brazil's most exciting defenders, and will now head to the Wanda Metropolitano for the next phase of his career.

Buda Mendes/GettyImages

He will likely slot straight into the first team in Madrid, given Atletico now have no senior left-backs in the squad.

Academy star Manuel Sanchez was handed a place on the bench in Atletico's final game of last season, with Diego Simeone lacking options in the position.

Luis had dominated the starting lineup, but failed to agree a new contract with Los Rojiblancos. As a result, he has been linked with the likes of Barcelona, Lyon and Juventus, although he is yet to reveal his next move.

Alexandre Schneider/GettyImages

Lodi will likely take his place in the team, although he has often operated as a winger in Brazil, so he may also be asked to fill in further forward.