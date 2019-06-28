Atletico Madrid Drop Huge Rodri Exit Hint at Unveiling of Marcos Llorente

Atletico Madrid have seemingly confirmed the departure of wantaway Spain international Rodri, by giving away his squad number at the unveiling of their new signing, Marcos Llorente.

Atletico's decision to remove Rodri's number 14 jersey from him may well be the final nail in his Wanda Metropolitano coffin, with manager Diego Simeone now seemingly resigned to losing the 22-year-old.

The arrival of Llorente further increases the likelihood of his departure, with the former Real Madrid being viewed by many as a direct replacement for Rodri himself.

Rodri has been linked with a string of top sides over the past month, but Manchester City appear to be the favourites to secure his signature at this stage. Though City may be favourites, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have retained a keen interest in Rodri's availability.

All three of these sides will be forced to pay a £62m release clause, should they desire the services of the 23-year-old centre midfielder, but this has not deterred any of the sides from continuing their pursuits.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

Pep Guardiola presumably views Rodri as the long-term replacement for the talismanic Fernandinho, who has just celebrated his 34th birthday. The Citizens' were hit hard by holding midfielder Fernandinho's periods of absence last campaign, and the addition of further reinforcements in this area would be well received.

If Rodri does arrive at the Etihad this summer, he will likely become the Premier League Champions' record signing. The £62m fee required to secure the Spaniard would overtake the £60m fee paid to Leicester for winger Riyad Mahrez last summer.