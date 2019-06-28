Bayern Munich Kit 2019/20: Leaked Images Emerge of Slick & Simplistic New Away Shirt

Images appear to have emerged appearing to show Bayern Munich's away kit for next season, as the Bundesliga champions swap their mint-green away colours for a simplistic white shirt.

Bayern traditionally used a white away kit as an alternative to their iconic red home colours, but have moved away from it in recent years, opting for black, navy blue and the current mint-green design in the last three seasons.

Next season, however, as per Footy Headlines - who tend to be on the ball as far as kit leaks go - they will return to a white away shirt for the first time since the 2015/16 season.

Where previous white kits have featured a coloured trim or stripe across the torso, however, they have opted for a simple, stripped back approach, with just the badge and sponsors varying from the colour of the shirt.

The adidas stripes are barely visible on the sleeves, with the light grey colouring almost camouflaged, while the simple crew-cut collar - in line with the approach taken with the new home shirt - is a departure from the buttoned collar favoured last season.

Gear up for the new season! 🔴#MiaSanMia — 🇺🇸 FC Bayern US 🇨🇦 (@FCBayernUS) June 18, 2019

All in, the back-to-basics approach - expected to be announced officially in early July - is one that seems to have pleased fans ahead of a season which promises vast change on the pitch.