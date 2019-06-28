Bayern Munich Renew Interest in Callum Hudson-Odoi as Chelsea Contract Talks Continue

Callum Hudson-Odoi's new long-term contract at Chelsea may have been thrown into jeopardy, with Bayern Munich renewing their interest in the England international.

The Bundesliga champions have had a bid rejected for Hudson-Odoi, with the Blues determined to secure the 18-year-old on a fresh five-year deal, prior to the expected arrival of new manager Frank Lampard.

According to the Daily Mail, Bayern's offer of £22.4m was swiftly dismissed by Chelsea, but the German champions remain confident that Hudson-Odoi is keen on the move. Only yesterday the London club seemed poised to announce that the youngster had signed a new contract, after letting his contract run down to its final year.

Bayern's interest is reportedly shared by Paris Saint-Germain, who may view the Englishman as the perfect long-term replacement for a potentially departing Neymar.

It is not the first time that Europe's top clubs have attempted to prise the attacker away from Stamford Bridge. Lengthy transfer negotiations took place with Bayern last January, in which a frustrated Hudson-Odoi even handed in a transfer request in protest of his lack of playing time under Maurizio Sarri.

Sarri's neglect of Hudson-Odoi was a source of much discord amongst the Chelsea fanbase, although the player's dissatisfaction was seemingly quelled by an extended run in the team towards the tail end of the season.





This run was abruptly ended in April, when a ruptured achilles against Burnley ruled out Hudson-Odoi for the rest of his breakthrough season, in which he eventually made 27 appearances in all competitions, scoring seven goals and assisting a further six.

The injury means that Hudson-Odoi will miss the opening month of the season, but with Chelsea banned from signing players until January 2020, this has not deterred the Blues' enthusiasm for extending the contract of their young star.