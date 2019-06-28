Cesar Azpilicueta Hints Eden Hazard Turned Down English Rivals During His Stay at Chelsea

Belgian superstar Eden Hazard turned down huge offers from a number of Premier League clubs before his move from Chelsea to Real Madrid, according to his former Blues teammate Cesar Azpilicueta.

Hazard moved to the Spanish giants just weeks after lifting the Europa League trophy with Chelsea for a fee of £130m including add-ons, and a healthy wage of £400,000 a week.

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

The 28-year-old leaves the Blues after seven years, and during that time he has lifted numerous trophies with the club. Hazard has lifted the Premier League, the FA Cup, the EFL Cup as well as the Europa League on two occasions during his time in England.

Although, Hazard could have remained in England if his former teammate Azpilicueta is to be believed. As reported by The Sun, the Spaniard said: "Honestly, the times that he had to cope with the rumours.





"He always showed his desire not to sign for an English team, even if he could have better contracts. He has never been a selfish person.

"He always had this dream to play for Real Madrid and we will see what happens. But I think he has been very honest until the last day."

Azpilicueta has revealed Hazard had been sent more lucrative deals from English teams but turned them down out of respect for Chelsea. #CFC (Mail) pic.twitter.com/5yC6iFj9sG — CFC (@ChelsWriter) June 28, 2019

Azpilicueta and Hazard both joined the Blues in 2012, with the pair becoming firm friends and after the Belgians departure the 29-year-old said: "(I'm) Very sad. Amazing person, amazing player. He has been a very important part of our team. A very good friend of mine, very close.

"We arrived here seven years ago together from France and you know if that moment comes obviously I will be very sad."

The centre-back doesn't hold the move against Hazard, saying he left the Blues in the right way.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

"That's why the fans they love him because he didn't play with the club, he didn't move for another contract," he added. "He just always gives his best. He was very clear with the club and that's why the club is also happy with him.

"Obviously it is a big opportunity for him. He has been amazing for us and I hope he still wins trophies in Real Madrid."