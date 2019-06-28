Dani Ceballos Dreams of Proving Himself at Real Madrid Amid Arsenal & Tottenham Transfer Links

Dani Ceballos wants to stay and prove himself at Real Madrid next season, despite being seemingly surplus to requirements.

The young midfielder is having an impressive tournament at the Under-21 European Championships however, it may not be enough to keep him in Zinedine Zidane's plans.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

The 22-year-old found opportunities hard to come by last season, making only 13 starts in La Liga.





While Ceballos 'dreams of succeeding at Real Madrid', Marca have reported that the player understands that he may not be part of the club's near future and as a result, would prefer to either be sent out on loan or sold with a buy-back clause.

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with a whole host of midfielders. Most notably, France and Manchester United's Paul Pogba. The fact that the Spanish giants have already completed five high profile signings and are continuing to search for a world class midfielder is enough of an indicator to realise that Ceballos' future appears in doubt.

They seem set on signing Paul Pogba, but is he actually the best option? 🤔 https://t.co/97t1p8Gfpi — 90min (@90min_Football) June 26, 2019

Los Blancos have already sold academy product Marcos Llorente to Atletico Madrid and appear close to selling Mateo Kovacic to Chelsea on a permanent basis.

The Croatian spent last season on loan with the Blues but will now complete a transfer for around €50m. The money they will accumulate from potentially selling three midfielders could only increase Real's chances of landing Paul Pogba in a big money move.





Dani Ceballos has starred with Spain, scoring twice and assisting twice in four matches, showcasing himself on an international stage. The player realises Zidane doesn't want him in his squad however, if given regular game time, he may be able to prove his worth on a consistent basis.

CRISTINA QUICLER/GettyImages

Marca cites Inter, AC Milan, Napoli, Arsenal, Real Betis and Sevilla as all being interested in Ceballos, but any suitors may have to pay €50m to secure a permanent deal this summer.

In addition, Spurs have also been linked and could be prepared to offer a loan deal for the star which may suit all parties.