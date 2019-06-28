James Justin: 5 Things You Need to Know About Leicester's Prospective New Signing

The majority of Leiceter City's transfer window so far has been concerned with whom the club may lose, as oppose to who the Foxes might sign to bolster their young squad.

However, amongst all the speculation surrounding the futures of Harry Maguire, James Maddison and Ricardo Pereira, Brendan Rodgers looks poised to announce his first signing since taking over at the King Power Stadium.

Luton Town's James Justin reportedly completed his Leicester medical on Wednesday and the 21-year-old appears to be a tantalising prospect. The Foxes have staved off competition from Aston Villa and Crystal Palace to secure the young full back's signature, but what has attracted Premier League attention in the first place?

Here's five things you should know about Leicester's first signing of the Rodgers era..

He Started Off As a Centre Midfielder

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Beginning his footballing life amongst the youth ranks at Luton, Justin was initially thought of as a central-midfield player. It was only due to injury problems in the club's Under-18s side that saw Justin drafted in to cover at right-back.





His experience playing in midfield has equipped Justin with significant technical prowess, with the youngster being an accomplished and composed passer of the ball.

These skills will likely suit Justin well to Leicester's style, who under Brendan Rodgers have continued to encourage his side to secure an increased amount of possession.This tactical shift represents a significant break with the past, namely City's historical deployment of a more counter-attacking style of football under Claudio Ranieri.

He Can Play on Either Defensive Flank

Pete Norton/GettyImages

Despite donning the number two jersey for The Hatters, the shirt normally designated for right-backs, Justin displayed himself to be equally confident on the left-hand-side of defence last season.

This positional flexibility is a trend reflected across the entirety of his career to date, with Justin playing 43 games at left back and 40 games at right back so far. He has even shown a willingness to play further up the pitch when required, appearing as a winger on six occasions.





This versatility could prove invaluable for Leicester in coming years with the future of left-back Ben Chilwell still uncertain and Christian Fuchs seemingly poised to leave the club in 2020.

He's Capped at England Youth Level

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Justin's stellar performances during the tail end of the 2016-2017 season attracted international recognition in the summer of 2017.

After unfortunately missing out on the England squad for the 2017 European Under-19 Championships, he was instead called up to the Under-20 side by Paul Simpson. Justin made his debut international debut in August of that year, coming on as a substitute against the Netherlands.





Justin was capped again a week later in a game against Switzerland, this time starting in a team including the likes of Jay Dasilva and Andre Green. Leicester will be hoping that Justin continues develop at a similar rate to his two former teammates and is rewarded by more international appearances.

He Was in The League One Team of the Season

Justin's performances last season were rewarded with an appearance in the League One Team of the Season. Appearing alongside fellow Hatters Elliott Lee, Sonny Bradley and Jack Stacey, Justin becomes the fourth member of this team to secure a transfer away from the club that they were nominated at.

Portsmouth's Matt Clarke has also secured a move to the Premier League with Brighton and Hove Albion, whilst Charlton's Joe Aribo recently secured a move to Steven Gerrard's Rangers.

Rúben Lameiras has travelled further afield, joining Portuguese side F.C. Famalicão on a four-year-deal.

Last season also saw Justin nominated for the EA Sports EFL Young Player of the Year, an award that was ultimately won by Norwich's Max Aarons.

He Loves Getting Forward and Attacking

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Like many modern full-backs, Justin is at home bombing down the flanks and supporting his side going forward. His statistics from last season very much back this up.

Justin averaged 1.31 shot assists per game from right back and also completed 1.72 progressive runs per ninety minutes.

With Leicester's attacking full-backs forming a vital part of their tactical identity, Justin already seems like a perfect fit to provide competition to Ricardo Pereira and Ben Chillwell, should they both stay at the club.