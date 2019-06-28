Joao Felix Contract Details Revealed as Wonderkid Nears £113m Move to Atletico Madrid

Joao Felix is expected to complete a move from Benfica to Atletico Madrid in the near future, where he will reportedly earn around £3m per season according to a report.

On Wednesday Atletico launched a £113m bid for the 19-year-old wonderkid, even exceeding the £107m release clause in his contract.

However, Atletico's offer to pay the fee in instalments means that Benfica have the power to accept or reject.

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

Despite this, Felix is still widely expected to sign for the Madrid club where his proposed five-year contract will earn him £15m, or close to £60,000 a week.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Felix will also have a £225m release clause inserted into his deal, which is higher than any other player currently at Atletico. The move will also gazump the £52.7m paid for Thomas Lemar last year, making him Atletico's record signing by some distance.

Once completed, Felix will become the second most expensive teenager in history, behind only Kylian Mbappe after his €180m move to PSG in 2018.

Felix's move to Atletico is expected to be as a replacement for Antoine Griezmann, with the Frenchman looking likely to join Barcelona for a similar fee.

Atletico are going through a transitional period with many players leaving and expected to leave. A move for Felix offers greater optimism for the future with such heavy losses in terms of departures.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

Midfielder Rodri is also expected to depart, while Juanfran and Diego Godin have ran the course of their contracts and Lucas Hernandez has moved to Bayern Munich.

Felix has had a breakout season in 2018/19, bagging 20 goals and 11 assists in 43 appearances. He also bagged a hat-trick against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League, making him the youngest player to get a hat-trick in the competition.