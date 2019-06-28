Leicester Confirm Signing of Luton Defender James Justin on 5-Year Deal

Leicester City have completed the signing of Luton Town defender James Justin, with the 21-year-old becoming the Foxes' first signing of the transfer window.

Plenty of Premier League sides had tracked Justin during his rise up the Football League with Luton, but it is Leicester who have beaten them all to his signature.

The club confirmed the news on their official website, adding that Justin has signed a five-year contract at the King Power Stadium.

They wrote: "Justin joins Leicester City after a successful 2018/19 campaign at Luton Town, in which he featured 52 times in all competitions, scoring three goals and helping them secure promotion to the Championship, after a 12-year absence.





"The right-back, who can also play on the left, was named in the League 1 team of the year last term and is considered one of the brightest young talents outside of the Premier League."

On his move, Justin added: “I’m over the moon. I feel like I’m ready for this moment. I hope to bring a lot of energy and commitment to the badge.





“The manager is great with the younger players and developing them through their careers. Everyone speaks very highly of him and I hope he can help me too.”

The 21-year-old managed 114 appearances for Luton, proving to be a vital part of their back-to-back promotions in recent years. Last season, he managed to rack up nine assists as he offered Luton an extra edge to their exciting attack.

There is no confirmation of the fee involved, although a previous report has suggested that Leicester have agreed to pay up to £10m for the defender.

He spent most of last season playing as a left-back, although Leicester's description of him as a right-back suggests he will compete with Ricardo Pereira on the right of their defence, adding some much-needed depth following the departure of Danny Simpson.