Lucas Torreira Sale 'Vetoed' by Unai Emery as Arsenal Consider New Contract Offer

Unai Emery has 'vetoed' the sale of Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira this summer, as he considers the Uruguayan to be vital to the team's future success, and Arsenal could offer the Uruguayan a new contract to fend off reported interest.

Torreira spoke to press a number of weeks ago and hinted he was unhappy with life in England, prompting speculation of a return to Italy - though most of it has been fuelled by Italian sources.

This week, however, Torreira spoke to Uruguayan journalists stating that he is happy at Arsenal, despite rumoured interest from the likes of Milan, while on duty for his country at the Copa America.

Milan's interest has grown following their appointment of new manager Marco Giampaolo, who remains a huge admirer of the player after he worked with him at his former club Sampdoria. Milan had initially planned a loan offer with an option to buy later down the line, but Arsenal aren't interested.

Calciomercato report however that there is even the possibility of Arsenal offering a new deal to Torreira to put an end to speculation, even while the midfielder's current contract is due to expire in 2023.

Torreira only arrived at the Emirates last summer, yet has had a solid first season in England.

His short stature and bullish nature have earned him comparisons with N'Golo Kante. Having never truly filled the holding midfield role, Arsenal will hope to see the South-American stay in the hope that he can give the defence the much-needed protection they have craved for years.