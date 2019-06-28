Lucas Torreira Sale 'Vetoed' by Unai Emery as Arsenal Consider New Contract Offer

By 90Min
June 28, 2019

Unai Emery has 'vetoed' the sale of Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira this summer, as he considers the Uruguayan to be vital to the team's future success, and Arsenal could offer the Uruguayan a new contract to fend off reported interest.

Torreira spoke to press a number of weeks ago and hinted he was unhappy with life in England, prompting speculation of a return to Italy - though most of it has been fuelled by Italian sources.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

This week, however, Torreira spoke to Uruguayan journalists stating that he is happy at Arsenal, despite rumoured interest from the likes of Milan, while on duty for his country at the Copa America.

Milan's interest has grown following their appointment of new manager Marco Giampaolo, who remains a huge admirer of the player after he worked with him at his former club Sampdoria. Milan had initially planned a loan offer with an option to buy later down the line, but Arsenal aren't interested. 

Calciomercato report however that there is even the possibility of Arsenal offering a new deal to Torreira to put an end to speculation, even while the midfielder's current contract is due to expire in 2023. 

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

Torreira only arrived at the Emirates last summer, yet has had a solid first season in England. 

His short stature and bullish nature have earned him comparisons with N'Golo Kante. Having never truly filled the holding midfield role, Arsenal will hope to see the South-American stay in the hope that he can give the defence the much-needed protection they have craved for years. 

One of the highlights of the season for Gunners fans has been the high-energy displays from Torreira, who, at only 23, still has many years left to become a mainstay in the team. The fact that Emery considers him vital to their future success will come as no surprise to most.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message