​Martin Ødegaard Poised to Join Real Sociedad on Two-Year Loan Deal

Martin Ødegaard looks set to continue his development away from Real Madrid, with the Norwegian youngster poised to join Real Sociedad on a two-year loan deal.

Prior to his departure, however, Real president Florentino Perez will insist that the highly rated prospect will sign a contract extension until 2023, putting to bed speculation that the 20-year-old could leave permanently this summer.

LISE ASERUD/GettyImages

The 20-year-old impressed on loan at Vitesse Arnhem last season, scoring 12 goals, and his fine form had attracted the eye of a number of top European clubs.

His performances also fuelled rumours that Ødegaard may try and manufactured a permanent move away from Real, in search of regular first-team football.

Ajax and Bayer Leverkusen were both interested, but Marca are now reporting that Ødegaard will be plying his trade for La Real for the next two seasons.

Ødegaard made headlines in 2015, when Real Madrid paid over £2m for his services despite the prodigy only being 16 years old. Since signing, the midfielder has struggled to make an impact on the Los Blancos first team and has relied on loan moves to gain experience.

TERJE PEDERSEN/GettyImages

An uneventful spell at Heerenveen proceeded this season's exploits at Vitesse, where Ødegaard showcased his creative flair by finishing third on the Eredivisie assist table with 12.





Ødegaard will add to an already impressive group of creative options at Real Sociedad, that includes former Manchester United starlet Adnan Januzaj as well as Brazilian striker Willian José.

His arrival may also spell the end of La Real's pursuit of FC Nordsjaelland youngster Andreas Skov Olsen, which will be welcome news for Mauricio Pochettino and Tottenham Hotspur.