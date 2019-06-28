Martin O'Neill Sacked by Nottingham Forest After Just Five Months in Charge

June 28, 2019

Nottingham Forest have confirmed the departure of manager Martin O'Neill, with the Northern Irishman leaving the club just five months after taking over. 

O'Neill joined in January after Aitor Karanka was sacked, with the club then sitting in ninth place and six points off the play-offs. 

Tasked with turning their fortunes around, the former Republic of Ireland boss failed to move his side up the table, as they ended up eight points behind rivals Derby County, who occupied sixth place, and they are now looking for their third permanent manager in a year.

club statement read: "Nottingham Forest can confirm that manager Martin O’Neill has left the club.

"The club would like to thank Martin for all his efforts during his time at The City Ground and wish him well for the future."

Forest are believed to be chasing a swift replacement to minimise disruption, with Daniel Taylor of the Guardian reporting that former Rennes manager Sabri Lambouchi is being lined up as a replacement. 

They will be hoping their next boss can finally bring an end to their 16-year spell outside the top flight and book their return to the Premier League for the first time since 2004. 

