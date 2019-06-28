Maxi Gómez to Reject West Ham Move as Uruguayan Striker Waits for Tottenham Offer

By 90Min
June 28, 2019

Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gómez is poised to reject a move to West Ham, with the Uruguayan international instead hoping to attract interest the interest of Tottenham.

The Hammers are thought to have had a £29m bid accepted earlier this month, along with Valencia, but no progress has been made on either deal - with Gómez instead biding his time in the hope of receiving further offers.

It's now calimed by El Desmarque that West Ham's lengthy pursuit of the 22-year-old striker now is unlikely to be successful, despite reports earlier this month to the contrary

However, it is yet to be discerned whether Spurs are interested in the Uruguayan, with Mauricio Pochettino's focus currently being consumed by the completion of deals for Leeds United's Jack Clarke and Lyon's Tanguy Ndombele. 

Gómez has been in scintillating form since arriving at Celta Vigo two seasons ago from Denfensor Sporting, scoring 31 goals from 71 La Liga appearances. The youngster has also displayed his creative side, securing ten assists over the same period. 

PABLO PORCIUNCULA BRUNE/GettyImages

This form soon attracted the attention of the Uruguayan national team and numerous clubs across Europe. Gómez was included in the La Celeste team that travelled to Russia during the 2018 World Cup, and came on as a second-half substitute in their quarter final defeat to eventual champions France. 


With a move for Gómez seemingly out of West Ham's grasp, Manuel Pellegrini may now focus on alternative targets in order to strengthen the Hammers' front line. One of these players could be Salomon Rondon, for whom the Irons saw a player plus cash deal rejected by West Bromwich Albion earlier this week.

