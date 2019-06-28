Sydney Leroux, Dom Dwyer Announce Birth of Baby Girl Just Before USWNT-France Game

Sydney Leroux Dwyer gave birth to her second child on Friday.

By Jenna West
June 28, 2019

Orlando Pride forward Sydney Leroux Dwyer gave birth to her second child, a daughter on Friday morning.

Dwyer shared a picture of her daughter, Roux James, on Twitter and said the little bundle of joy was born in the wee hours of the morning. Her husband, Dom, also tweeted photos of Roux and their oldest child, Cassius.

Roux's birth came just in time for the family to cheer on the U.S. Women's National Team in its quarterfinals matchup against France in the Women's World Cup. The USWNT will take on Les Blues at 3 p.m. ET at Parc des Princes in Paris.

France won the World Cup last year in Russia.

