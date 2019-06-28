Orlando Pride forward Sydney Leroux Dwyer gave birth to her second child, a daughter on Friday morning.

Dwyer shared a picture of her daughter, Roux James, on Twitter and said the little bundle of joy was born in the wee hours of the morning. Her husband, Dom, also tweeted photos of Roux and their oldest child, Cassius.

Roux James 💕 our sweet girl came into the world kicking and screaming (just like her parents) at 3:42 am. Welcome to the world baby girl. pic.twitter.com/DnxuxNt8Ql — Sydney Leroux Dwyer (@sydneyleroux) June 28, 2019

“Roux James Dwyer” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lVLEGNeS77 — Dom Dwyer (@Ddwyer14) June 28, 2019

Roux's birth came just in time for the family to cheer on the U.S. Women's National Team in its quarterfinals matchup against France in the Women's World Cup. The USWNT will take on Les Blues at 3 p.m. ET at Parc des Princes in Paris.

France won the World Cup last year in Russia.