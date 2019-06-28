The United States women's national team advanced to the World Cup semifinals for the eighth consecutive time on Friday, defeating France 2–1 in Paris.

The USWNT passed its toughest test thanks to a standout performance from co-captain Megan Rapinoe. Just five minutes into the game, Rapinoe whipped a low bouncing ball into a crowded penalty area, sneaking the ball through and into the net for the team's first goal.

Megan Rapinoe talks the talk and walks the walk. Somehow this squeezes through traffic, and it's 1-0 to the #USA



Then in the 65th minute, Rapinoe finished a ball from Tobin Heath to give the U.S. breathing room.

"That was quadruple the amount of grit," Rapinoe said of the team's efforts after the game. "You have to give it up to the French team. I think they outplayed us for sure with the ball today, but we were so good today defensively, so strong. We hit them where it hurt. We took our chances. Unreal amount of heart."

"This is what it's all about," Rapinoe added. "We're moving on into the semis, into the medal rounds. We'll enjoy this one for sure. This is so special, to be able to beat the host nation in the Parc des Princes. You can't ask for anything more than this."

Rapinoe now has five goals in this year's World Cup.

"She's lived this moment. She's been here," coach Jill Ellis said of Rapinoe following the win. "Just the caliber play that she brings to this team and the leadership, it's fantastic."

Rapinoe's performance comes two days after she was called about by President Donald Trump for saying she is "not going to the f------ White House" if the USWNT wins the World Cup. Rapinoe stood by her comments ahead of the quarterfinals.

The USWNT will face England in the semifinals on Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET.