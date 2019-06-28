Ever since the Women's World Cup draw the possibility of a USA-France quarterfinal clash lingered, and it's finally here.

Both powerhouses took care of business in the group stage, survived round-of-16 scares and have advanced to Friday's showdown at the Parc des Princes, where one will leave wholly disappointed while the other will advance to the semifinals vs. England.

France made a statement in January, beating the USA 3-1 in a friendly when the U.S. wasn't at entirely full strength. Les Bleues have won two of the last three meetings, though, and don't appear to be spooked at all by the prospect of taking on the defending champions. The U.S., meanwhile, has a 17-3-3 all-time record against France and will be hoping to pad it with a famous win that keeps the title defense alive.

In a huge pre-game call, U.S. manager Jill Ellis opted to go with the same starting lineup that faced Spain in the round of 16–which means leaving Lindsey Horan out and bringing Sam Mewis in. Horan, the reigning NWSL MVP who has experience playing in France after her time at PSG, is carrying a yellow card–which doesn't get wiped out until the next round–but the call is a big one considering her stature, no matter how influential and well Mewis has played thus far in the tournament.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for the match:

Here are the rosters for both sides:

GOALKEEPERS: Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS: Abby Dahlkemper (NC Courage), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars); Crystal Dunn (NC Courage), Ali Krieger (Orlando Pride), Kelley O'Hara (Utah Royals), Becky Sauerbrunn (Utah Royals), Emily Sonnett (Portland Thorns)

MIDFIELDERS: Morgan Brian (Chicago Red Stars), Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns), Rose Lavelle (Washington Spirit), Allie Long (Seattle Reign), Samantha Mewis (NC Courage)

FORWARDS: Tobin Heath (Portland Thorns); Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue FC), Jessica McDonald (NC Courage), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Christen Press (Utah Royals), Mallory Pugh (Washington Spirit), Megan Rapinoe (Seattle Reign)

FRANCE

GOALKEEPERS: Solene Durand (Guingamp), Sarah Bouhaddi (Lyon), Pauline Peyraud-Magnin (Arsenal)

DEFENDERS: Eve Perisset (PSG), Wendie Renard (Lyon), Marion Torrent (Montpellier), Aissatou Tounkara (Atlético Madrid), Sakina Karchaoui (Montpellier), Amel Majri (Lyon), Griedge Mbock Bathy (Lyon), Julie Debever (Guingamp)

MIDFIELDERS: Amandine Henry (Lyon), Grace Geyoro (PSG), Charlotte Bilbault (Paris FCF), Elise Bussaglia (Dijon), Gaetane Thiney (Paris FCF), Maeva Clémaron (FC Fleury 91)

FORWARDS: Eugenie Le Sommer (Lyon), Kadidiatou Diani (PSG), Emelyne Laurent (Guingamp), Valerie Gauvin (Montpellier), Viviane Asseyi (Bordeaux), Delphine Cascarino (Lyon)