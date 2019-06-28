USWNT Captain Megan Rapinoe Defends White House Comments Ahead of Huge France Clash

USA captain Megan Rapinoe has said that she stands by her White House comments, after she faced some backlash.

The USWNT forward stated that she would not go to meet President Donald Trump, should she captain her side to World Cup glory. Rapinoe, who has previously spoken out against the president, responded to the reception of her comments.

Megan Rapinoe: "I stand by the comments I made about not wanting to go to the White House, with the exception of the expletive. My mom will be very upset about that."

Speaking at a pre-match press conference (as quoted by the Daily Mail), she said: “I stand by the comments that I made about not wanting to go to the White House with exception of the expletive. My mom will be very upset about that.”

Rapinoe has heavily criticised President Trump in the past, labelling him “sexist” and “misogynistic”. As well as this, she refuses to sing the national anthem due to the changing of team regulations, and stands without her hand on her heart.

She added: “Considering how much time and effort and pride we take in the platform we have, using it for good and leaving the game in a better place and hopefully the world in a better place, I don't think I would want to go.”

Rapinoe has had an excellent World Cup so far, scoring three goals in four games. This includes her crucial brace of penalties on Monday, in the USWNT’s 2-1 knockout win over Spain in Reims.

Despite being one of the most successful US captains of all time, President Trump hit out at her comments on Twitter. He said: “Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team.”

The USA have been in fine form in France, as they hope to win their fourth World Cup. The Americans have won all four games at the tournament, conceding just once and scoring 20 goals en route to the last eight.

The USWNT now face their toughest task in Paris, as they meet hosts France on Friday. Incredibly, in their last 26 fixtures over the last two years, Les Bleues are the only side to beat the USA, having won 3-1 in Le Havre in January.

Should Jill Ellis’ side prevail at the Parc des Princes, they will set up another mouth-watering clash with England in Lyon on 2 July. The Three Lionesses booked their place in the final four on Thursday with a 3-0 win over Norway.