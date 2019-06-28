Argentina and Venezuela go head-to-head during in the Copa America quarterfinals on Friday, June 28 at the Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro.

Lionel Messi's Argentina wobbled through group play but ultimately finished second in Group B after a 2–0 win over Qatar. It will look to enjoy a reversal in fortune against Venezuela following a 3-1 loss to La Vinotinto back in a March friendly.

Venezuela also placed second in the group stage, finishing two points behind Brazil. After a 0–0 draws with Peru and Brazil, Venezuela defeated Bolivia 3–1 to advance to the quarterfinals.

The winner will face host Brazil in the semifinals on Tuesday.

Here's how to watch Friday's contest:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: Telemundo

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch the match live on ESPN+.

