Venezuela vs. Argentina Live Stream, TV Channel: Watch Copa America

How to watch Venezuela take on Argentina in the Copa America quarter-final on Friday.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
June 28, 2019

Argentina and Venezuela go head-to-head during in the Copa America quarterfinals on Friday, June 28 at the Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro.

Lionel Messi's Argentina wobbled through group play but ultimately finished second in Group B after a 2–0 win over Qatar. It will look to enjoy a reversal in fortune against Venezuela following a 3-1 loss to La Vinotinto back in a March friendly.

Venezuela also placed second in the group stage, finishing two points behind Brazil. After a 0–0 draws with Peru and Brazil, Venezuela defeated Bolivia 3–1 to advance to the quarterfinals.

The winner will face host Brazil in the semifinals on Tuesday.

Here's how to watch Friday's contest:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: Telemundo

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch the match live on ESPN+. 

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV.

