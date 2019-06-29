Aaron Wan-Bissaka Posts Touching Farewell to Crystal Palace Fans After Man Utd Move

By 90Min
June 29, 2019

New Manchester United signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka has bid farewell to his former side Crystal Palace in a heart-felt Instagram post.

The 21-year-old was officially unveiled as a Red Devils player this week, completing a £50m switch from the Eagles having been with the club since 2009. He was named as Palace's Young Player of the Year at the end of the 2017/18 campaign, whilst last season the right-back went one better and collected the Player of the Year award.

After 11 years at Crystal Palace the time has come to start a new challenge, it’s been an honour and a pleasure playing and representing the club. I would like to thank the youth coaching staff and first team staff for helping me massively to develop into the player I am today. Most importantly, I would like to thank Roy Hodgson for giving me the opportunity I have always dreamt of which was to play in The Premier League. The faith and trust he had in me led me to have the chance to take my development to a next level. This step would not have been possible without the amazing fans that welcomed me and supported me ever since I stepped foot into Selhurst Park. The none stop chant that you gave me will never leave my memory. I’m also grateful to my team mates who always encouraged and wanted the best out of me. They trusted me as a young player coming into the first team and I always felt they had my back throughout the past two seasons. I feel extremely lucky to have had such support. I want to wish the club all the best for the future and thank you from my heart ❤️💙 #CPFC #AWB

Wan-Bissaka is United's second arrival of the summer after Swansea City winger Daniel James was lured to Old Trafford for £15m.

Despite making the decision to leave Selhurst Park after only one season as a first-team regular, the starlet made sure to thank Eagles fans for their backing during his time in south London. 

In a message posted to his Instagram account, he wrote: "After 11 years at Crystal Palace the time has come to start a new challenge, it’s been an honour and a pleasure playing and representing the club.

"I would like to thank the youth coaching staff and first-team staff for helping me massively to develop into the player I am today. Most importantly, I would like to thank Roy Hodgson for giving me the opportunity I have always dreamt of which was to play in the Premier League

"The faith and trust he had in me led me to have the chance to take my development to a next level," Wan-Bissaka continued. "This step would not have been possible without the amazing fans that welcomed me and supported me ever since I stepped foot into Selhurst Park. 

"The none stop chant that you gave me will never leave my memory. I’m also grateful to my teammates who always encouraged and wanted the best out of me. They trusted me as a young player coming into the first team and I always felt they had my back throughout the past two seasons.

"I feel extremely lucky to have had such support. I want to wish the club all the best for the future and thank you from my heart."

