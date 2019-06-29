Aaron Wan-Bissaka: Social Media Reaction as Crystal Palace Star Seals Manchester United Switch

They certainly took their time, but Manchester United spent their Saturday afternoon (finally) announcing their big-money deal for Crystal Palace full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The 21-year-old has become the club's second signing of the summer after Daniel James' arrival from Swansea City weeks ago, with Wan-Bissaka now sitting as the club's sixth most expensive signing of all time.

A special delivery for Ole! 🛩



It's a pleasure to welcome you to #MUFC, @AWBissaka 🤝 pic.twitter.com/hHfSmL8JSu — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 29, 2019

The club would like to thank @awbissaka for all his efforts at Palace and wish him the best of luck for the future. — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) June 29, 2019

Unsurprisingly, Wan-Bissaka's move away from Palace - a club that he's spent the last 10 years with - sparked a strong outcry from the Selhurst Park faithful.

While the typical football fan responses are unsurprisingly splattered all over social media, the majority of Crystal Palace supporters were eager to wish the youngster best wishes after signing a deal with United which could run until 2025.

Good luck Aaron ❤️💙🦅 — chris (@chrispd77) June 29, 2019

No hard feelings. I'm not particularly attached to him, as he was only here for a year, admittedly brilliant in that year, but good luck to him. Hope it works out for the both of us @awbissaka. #CPFC ❤💙 pic.twitter.com/d4rdnrr55l — Nick 🦅 (@Nick_CPFC) June 29, 2019

Good luck, @awbissaka! Thank you for making me feel like the right-hand side of our defence was impenetrable. Quite a rare feeling of reassurance for a @CPFC fan! #CPFC — Louis Maskell (@Louis_Maskell) June 29, 2019

Thank you for everything, @awbissaka! I hope you can develop your talent in #MUFC. Good luck! 🔴🔵 #CPFC pic.twitter.com/4eoiHKMDsd — Michał Backiel (@Michal_Backiel) June 29, 2019

Good luck @awbissaka.. what a career move at such a young age! 🙌🏻 — Shannon🧜🏼‍♀️ (@ShannonCastle_) June 29, 2019

It wasn't just fans from south London who were chipping in, of course, as Wan-Bissaka's made quite the impact since establishing himself at Selhurst Park.

He's made 46 senior appearances in his career since making his first-team debut in 2018, picking up four assists but most notably establishing himself as one of European football's few right-backs who prioritise their defending.

Good luck to ⁦@awbissaka⁩ on his move to ⁦@ManUtd⁩ - deal reported for £50m pic.twitter.com/VH2NvMM4cK — Ian Abrahams (Moose) (@BroadcastMoose) June 26, 2019

Mission accomplished for Aaron Wan-Bissaka. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/hp2th6fraH — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) June 29, 2019

Great signing and fits the mould of what Solskjaer is wanting to do in my opinion. Youth and hunger that can be built around and longevity. https://t.co/GR8YbNfBkb — Danny Higginbotham (@Higginbotham05) June 29, 2019

First time in a while that Man United have made a signing that made business and footballing sense.



Young Englishman suits their ethos and Aaron Wan-Bissaka is actually good with a bright future. — Benjamin Wills (@_BenWills) June 29, 2019

Oh, and Manchester United fans?

Yeah, they were pretty happy with the move it's fair to say...

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is the best defender from the world's RBs and, as a whole, he *is* one of the best RBs in the world. This is a great signing from the club and for a good price, too. — UtdArena. (@utdarena) June 29, 2019

Wan Bissaka has all it takes to succeed at United for the next couple of years.



Young, hungry and will play for the badge any day.



It’s delightful knowing we’ve bagged another Gary Neville.



Dalot will also benefit in the long run.



Great signing! — Genius (@GeniusMUFC) June 29, 2019

And it didn't really take that long, after all, did it?

Man Utd not gonna announce AWB until I'm 40 are they? — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) June 28, 2019

Okay, maybe the deal did drag on for a bit...

But at least there wasn't a piano this time.