Chelsea Plan to Announce Frank Lampard as New Manager in 6 Days Ahead of Pre-Season

Chelsea are planning to announce Frank Lampard as Maurizio Sarri's successor at Stamford Bridge in time for the start of pre-season next week.

The Blues still haven't confirmed how far they are in talks with the former England international, while Derby County's chairman Mel Morris has stressed that there still isn't "a done deal" with Chelsea ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

But the club have set a deadline for Lampard's announcement in west London, with The Sun claiming Chelsea want to have the 41-year-old confirmed as their new manager by July 5.

They've set next Friday as a deadline as that's when the squad is due to report back to Cobham ahead of their pre-season preparations, which starts with a trip to Dublin before flying out to Japan.

Lampard is expected to sign a three-year contract with his former club, just one year into his senior managerial career, which is believed to be worth £16.5m.

Lampard's Derby County side last season reached the Championship play-off final but were eventually outclassed by Aston Villa, who themselves had lost to Fulham in a last ditch effort to gain promotion to the Premier League the year earlier.

Two key players at Pride Park were actually on loan from Chelsea, meaning that youngsters Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori could both be in with a chance of first-team football both in the Premier League and Champions League next season.

Lampard's work with youth players will prove to be twice as important next season as the club undergoes a two-window transfer ban, although fans will be treated to one new face in Christian Pulisic thanks to his move being completed in January.