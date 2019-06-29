2016 Olympic finalists Germany and Sweden meet again in the Women's World Cup quarterfinals, with one moving onto the semis and one having its time in France come to an end on Saturday, June 29.

Germany edged Sweden three years ago in Brazil for Olympic gold, and it's favored to go through to the semis, especially with Dzsenifer Marozsan due to return from a broken toe, which has forced the playmaking star to miss the last three matches.

Sweden beat Canada to reach the quarterfinal stage after a second-place finish in group play. Germany, meanwhile, eased by Nigeria in the round of 16 and has yet to concede a goal at the Women's World Cup in four matches.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1, Telemundo

Live Stream: You can watch via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

