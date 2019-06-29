Juventus Set to Announce Signing Matthijs de Ligt on Monday After Agreeing Personal Terms

Juventus are close to finalising a deal for Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt and could announce the youngster's signing over the coming days.

De Ligt has been on the radar of virtually every club in Europe after impressing for Ajax in 2018/19, playing a starring role in their unexpected run to the Champions League semi-finals, and his future has been hanging in the balance for the entirety of the summer transfer window.

OLAF KRAAK/GettyImages

According to Corriere dello Sport, Juventus have now completed the majority of the work to secure De Ligt's signature and are poised to officially confirm his arrival as soon as Monday.

Juventus, who have a decent working relationship with Ajax, have already negotiated a €75m transfer fee and have spent the past week trying to finalise a contract that would persuade De Ligt to turn down the advances of Paris Saint-Germain.

The report claims that De Ligt is set to earn €7.5m to €8m per year, with further bonuses taking that fee to around €12m. However, it's not entirely straightforward for Juve, as the proposed contract will also include an initial €150m release clause, which was negotiated by De Ligt's agent Mino Raiola.

Do you think there's a chance Juve might win Serie A if they sign De Ligt? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Qxg5vlkit8 — 90min (@90min_Football) June 29, 2019

This fee may seem rather low when you consider the sort of fees the likes of Barcelona - one of De Ligt's potential suitors - and Real Madrid have been shelling out for players over the past few years.

The news also coincides with recent reports which claim that Juve are also close to securing the signing of Adrien Rabiot on a free deal once his contract with PSG expires at the end of June.