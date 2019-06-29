Juventus Set to Announce Signing Matthijs de Ligt on Monday After Agreeing Personal Terms

By 90Min
June 29, 2019

Juventus are close to finalising a deal for Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt and could announce the youngster's signing over the coming days.

De Ligt has been on the radar of virtually every club in Europe after impressing for Ajax in 2018/19, playing a starring role in their unexpected run to the Champions League semi-finals, and his future has been hanging in the balance for the entirety of the summer transfer window. 

OLAF KRAAK/GettyImages

According to Corriere dello SportJuventus have now completed the majority of the work to secure De Ligt's signature and are poised to officially confirm his arrival as soon as Monday.

Juventus, who have a decent working relationship with Ajax, have already negotiated a €75m transfer fee and have spent the past week trying to finalise a contract that would persuade De Ligt to turn down the advances of Paris Saint-Germain.

The report claims that De Ligt is set to earn €7.5m to €8m per year, with further bonuses taking that fee to around €12m. However, it's not entirely straightforward for Juve, as the proposed contract will also include an initial €150m release clause, which was negotiated by De Ligt's agent Mino Raiola. 

This fee may seem rather low when you consider the sort of fees the likes of Barcelona - one of De Ligt's potential suitors - and Real Madrid have been shelling out for players over the past few years.

The news also coincides with recent reports which claim that Juve are also close to securing the signing of Adrien Rabiot on a free deal once his contract with PSG expires at the end of June.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message