Liverpool 'Confident' Over New Divock Origi Contract Offer After Talks With Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool are claimed to be growing in confidence that striker Divock Origi will sign a new five-year contract at Anfield once he returns from holiday this summer.

The Belgium international was the surprise star of Liverpool's Champions League winning campaign last season - as well as a Merseyside Derby - after scoring decisive goals against Barcelona and Tottenham.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Origi had originally looked set to leave the club this summer after finding a lack of first-team opportunities at with Liverpool, but it's since been learned that the club have held positive talks with the 24-year-old over a possible contract extension.

Football Insider have since added to that story, claiming the Liverpool are 'confident' that a new five-year contract can be agreed with Origi before the start of the 2019/20 season.

Although Origi won't give his official decision until he returns for pre-season, Football Insider adds that the striker will be given a major pay rise in an attempt to convince him of putting pen to paper.

It's claimed that a conversation with manager Jürgen Klopp has played a big part in turning Origi's head this summer, with the German making assurances over his first-team opportunities next season.

The former Lille and Wolfsburg striker only made 12 appearances in the Premier League last season, almost all of which came from the substitutes bench.

Even though Origi has only ever seen limited game time since arriving on Merseyside in an £11m deal in 2014, the Belgium international has still been able to make 98 appearances for the club across all competitions.