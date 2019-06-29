Manchester City Edge Closer to Re-Signing Full Back Angelino From PSV Eindhoven

Premier League champions Manchester City are seemingly on the verge of completing a deal to activate their buy-back clause for left back Angeliño from PSV.

The fee is rumoured to be around €12m, a fee that was pre-arranged at the time of his transfer to PSV. The left back was at City for four years before being sold to PSV last summer for a fee of around €5.5m.

According to reports from the Netherlands from the De Telegraaf (via Sport Witness), it has been stated that the Spanish player has left for Manchester City and isn’t expected at pre-season training.

In Eredivisie last season for PSV, Angeliño registered one goal and 10 assists as his team finished runners up to Ajax in a close title race. He was also named in the Eredivisie team of the year at left back and named as Eredivisie talent of the year for the 2018/19 season.





The 22-year-old will look to challenge the world’s most expensive left back Benjamin Mendy for a place in this City team. Despite being the first choice for Pep Guardiola, the Frenchman has missed a huge number of games due to recurring injuries.

This signing seems to be a test for Mendy and the transfer makes sense as the player has developed over the years and the minuscule fee being reported makes the deal relatively low risk for the Citizens.

The Spaniard spent years on loan while being registered as a Manchester City youth player, featuring at New York City FC, Girona, Mallorca and NAC Breda. PSV signed the player last season for a low fee where he impressed making 43 appearances in all competitions, with eight of those coming in the UEFA Champions League.

Nothing has been confirmed from either end, or even been heavily reported but it seems the transfer is imminent and could be completed in a swift fashion considering the buy back clause involved.