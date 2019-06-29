Manchester United Kit 2019/20: Leaked Images Show Paul Pogba Modelling Brand New Away Shirt

Images of the 2019/20 Manchester United away kit have been leaked, with promotional images showing Paul Pogba modelling the brand new shirt.

United divided opinion with their 2018/19 kit, a pink number which wasn't universally popular amongst supporters, and have now followed it up with an even more adventurous design.

Footy Headlines have revealed leaked images of the brand new United kit, adding that an official release is expected to come within the coming days.

The striking kit features a snakeskin-like pattern, coupled with a black crew neck collar and black accents across the sleeves. As of yet, there is no news regarding the design of the shorts and socks which will complete the full kit.

The biggest news to come out of the leak is that promotional material has shown Pogba modelling the new kit, which comes amidst rumours linking him with a big-money move to Real Madrid.

It's no small secret that Pogba is on Real Madrid's radar this summer, as Los Blancos are looking to overhaul their current squad after a bitterly disappointing 2018/19 campaign.

According toThe Mirror, United have responded to the rumours suggesting that Real will be looking to make a move for Pogba and will now not be listening to any offers below £150m.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

However, that hasn't deterred Real, who are still hellbent on completing a deal for Pogba, regardless of the hefty price tag.

The report claims that Zinedine Zidane has been urging Real president Florentino Perez to sanction a deal, as Pogba has been identified as a key signing to help turn Real's fortunes around.