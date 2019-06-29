Manchester United Kit 2019/20: Leaked Images Show Paul Pogba Modelling Brand New Away Shirt

By 90Min
June 29, 2019

Images of the 2019/20 Manchester United away kit have been leaked, with promotional images showing Paul Pogba modelling the brand new shirt.

United divided opinion with their 2018/19 kit, a pink number which wasn't universally popular amongst supporters, and have now followed it up with an even more adventurous design.

Footy Headlines have revealed leaked images of the brand new United kit, adding that an official release is expected to come within the coming days.

The striking kit features a snakeskin-like pattern, coupled with a black crew neck collar and black accents across the sleeves. As of yet, there is no news regarding the design of the shorts and socks which will complete the full kit.

The biggest news to come out of the leak is that promotional material has shown Pogba modelling the new kit, which comes amidst rumours linking him with a big-money move to Real Madrid.

It's no small secret that Pogba is on Real Madrid's radar this summer, as Los Blancos are looking to overhaul their current squad after a bitterly disappointing 2018/19 campaign.

According toThe Mirror, United have responded to the rumours suggesting that Real will be looking to make a move for Pogba and will now not be listening to any offers below £150m.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

However, that hasn't deterred Real, who are still hellbent on completing a deal for Pogba, regardless of the hefty price tag.

The report claims that Zinedine Zidane has been urging Real president Florentino Perez to sanction a deal, as Pogba has been identified as a key signing to help turn Real's fortunes around.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message