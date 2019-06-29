Marcus Rashford to Make £250,000-a-Week on New Man Utd Deal After Breakthrough in Talks

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is close to agreeing a new contract with the club that would see him earn a stunning £250,000-a-week.

The Red Devils board are hopeful that the deal will be finalised before the squad fly to Australia on 8 July, when their pre-season preparations will get underway.

The England international's new wages will see him become the third highest paid player at the club, behind only Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez, who take home up to £300,000 and £500,000 each week, respectively.

Rashford progressed through youth setup at United, making a goalscoring debut in the Europa League against Danish outfit Midtjylland in February 2016. He would go on to hit a brace in his first league appearance just three days later, helping his side defeat Arsenal 3-2.

The striker hasn't been quite so prolific in recent campaigns - amassing 22 league goals since his breakthrough season - yet has been the linked with a switch to several elite European clubs, though the Telegraph write that staying in Manchester is the player's preference.

Rashford has ousted £75m signing Romelu Lukaku from the starting lineup following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's arrival in December, with his coach planning to make the youngster the focal point in United's attack next term.

Both Solskjaer and the Red Devils hierarchy are confident the academy graduate will ignore attempts from Barcelona to lure him away from Old Trafford, whilst Ed Woodward has discussed the club's plans for the remainder of the transfer window in a leaked email to staff.

The chief-executive said: "Despite the inflated nature of the transfer market and constant speculation and stories, which can be misleading, the recruitment team - in conjunction with [Solskjaer] - are working calmly behind the scenes to bring in other exciting players that fit their long-term vision for the club."

The email implies that the former Premier League champions are not satisfied with their activity thus far - having already landed Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James for a combined £65m - meaning another big-money move could be in the works.