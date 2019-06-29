Mauricio Pochettino Admits He Doesn't Make Final Transfer Decisions at Tottenham

By 90Min
June 29, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino claims that club chairman Daniel Levy holds all the power over transfers in north London, adding that only Pep Guardiola and Jürgen Klopp are given free rein in the market.


The Argentine hasn't seen a new face arrive at the club since Lucas Moura's move in 2018, but it's understood that Tottenham are now closing in on a double deal for Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele and Leeds United winger Jack Clarke.

But Pochettino has admitted that he doesn't get the final say over deals for players, claiming that's only a luxury which is reserved for managers at Manchester City and Liverpool.


"At Manchester City and Liverpool, Pep Guardiola and Jürgen Klopp are free to decide which players they want and which ones they do not," Pochettino said, quoted by The Daily Mail.


"However, in other teams such as TottenhamChelsea or Arsenal the make-up of the squad isn't in the hands of the coaches. Who decides, in our case, is the president.


"It is imperative that this year we strengthen the team. We saved a lot of money in almost two years without signing and that should allow us to strengthen ourselves well."


Tottenham have been linked with a number of other European stars throughout the summer transfer window so far, but most seen to only be mentioned as passing comments.

Celta de Vigo striker Maxi Gómez, Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos and even Fulham winger Ryan Sessegnon have been tipped with moves to north London, but they don't appear to be far along in talks with any players apart from Ndombele and Clarke.

