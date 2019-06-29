Nicolas Pepe Has 'Heart Set on Premier League Move' Despite Liverpool's Stance on Lille Forward

Recent reports emerging from the Africa Cup of Nations suggest in-demand Nicolas Pepe has his heart set on a Premier League switch.

Liverpool are the favourites to be his next destination, somehow, still despite definitive noises from the club's trusted journalists that they're not interested in the player.

The winger became one of Europe's hot properties after a breakthrough Ligue 1 campaign last season. His 22 goals and 11 assists helped inspire Lille to a second-place finish. Bayern Munich and Liverpool have both been prominently linked with a move for the 24-year-old this summer.

Reports from Africa have now emerged that claim Liverpool have pulled ahead of their rivals in the race for his signature as Pepe would prefer a switch to England over Germany. Guinean journalist Sega Diallo recently tweeted the fact whilst reporting on the Africa Cup of Nations.

Dans le cœur de #Pépé la bataille du pays est gagné par l’Angleterre qui a la préférence du joueur sans plus de précisions. Le Bayern devra sortir le grand jeu pour le faire changer d’avis. Et la suite après la can — sega diallo (@segadiallo) June 28, 2019

Roughly translated his message reads: "In the heart of #Pepe the battle for the country is won by England who has the preference of the player without further details. Bayern will have to take the big game out to change their minds."

The validity of the claim was seemingly supported by renowned RMC journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi, who's been tracking Pepe's transfer saga closely. Bouhafsi responded to the tweet with a suggestive emoji.

Premier League rivals Arsenal are also thought to be interested - with Unai Emery reportedly a keen admirer of the player - but Lille are believed to be demanding £60m+ for their man, which could price the Gunners out.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Liverpool already possess arguably the most deadly frontline in England, which also casts aspersions over any potential deal of that size for them.

Contrasting claims also recently emerged, with Liverpool rubbishing the rumour, stating they were being used to 'build hype' around Pepe.