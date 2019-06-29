Real Madrid Turn Down Christian Eriksen Deal Following Daniel Levy Proposal

Real Madrid have turned down the opportunity to sign Christian Eriksen after Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy offered the Danish international to Los Blancos.

The 27-year-old's contract is due to expire in 12 months time and he has informed the club that he will not be renewing his deal in north London. As a result, Spurs are looking to sell their star playmaker to avoid the possibility of losing him for free at the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

However, Marca write that they are struggling to offload Eriksen having failed to convince Real that a move is worthwhile. Levy is reported to have called José Ángel Sánchez, general manager of Real Madrid, to put the deal forward. Spurs are said to have dropped their asking price significantly - with that now sitting at €70m.

The aforementioned fee is less than half of the €150m price tag Tottenham set for the midfielder last summer, though Madrid are looking to reduce their net spend for the current transfer window.

They side have spent over £300m thus far - with a large portion of that used to bring in Chelsea forward Eden Hazard - and must ensure they earn within £100m of their outgoings.

That is why they have decided against a move for Eriksen, despite pursuing him in previous windows. The player is keen on a switch to the Spanish capital and would be free to join Los Blancos next summer if he allows his contract with Tottenham to run down.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

However, his employers will likely look to force him out of the club to guarantee they make a profit on their star man, with Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United also rumoured to be in for Eriksen.

One thing that does appear certain is that the Dane will not be at the Bernabeu come August; if he is to get his way and eventually don the famous white kit of Real Madrid, he will have to avoid being lured elsewhere and stay with Tottenham for another campaign.