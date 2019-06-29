Roma Confirm Leonardo Spinazzola Medical Ahead of Swap Deal With Juventus

A.S. Roma have confirmed that Juventus' Leonardo Spinazzola is undergoing a medical in the Italian capital ahead of a swap deal which will see full-back Luca Pellegrini link up with Maurizio Sarri in Turin.

An agreement over the move was reached earlier this week as both clubs looked to undergo some major planning this summer, with Juve building for the future while Roma tries to drastically improve upon their sixth-place finish last season.

Although the deal hasn't been given the rubber stamp by the authorities, Roma announced that Spinazzola is undergoing his medical ahead of a move to the Stadio Olimpico.

Leonardo Spinazzola begins his medical this morning at Villa Stuart... 👋🏥👨‍⚕️

#ASRoma pic.twitter.com/jtJZrBwWRW — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) June 29, 2019

The 26-year-old will sign a long-term contract in Rome and he's expected to act as Aleksandar Kolarov's successor at left-back, although he can also offer cover for Stephan El Shaarawy and Justin Kluivert further up in their attack.

For the reigning Serie A champions Juventus, Pellegrini will undergo his medical with the club on Saturday afternoon after the two clubs reached an agreement over the move.

The 20-year-old, who emerged as one of Italy's brightest talents on loan with Cagliari Calcio last season, is expected to put pen to paper on a five-year deal in Turin which will set I Bianconeri back €1.3m a year in wages.

Juventus' only new signing so far remains the capture of Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey on a free transfer, a deal which was announced at the start of the year.

Juventus have finalized the details of Luca Pellegrini’s contract: 5yrs worth €1.3/yr + bonuses. He will undergo his medical in the coming hours ✅✍️⚪️⚫️ https://t.co/ZQ9NKgnI2S — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) June 29, 2019

New manager Sarri and the decision-makers behind the scenes are also looking to add a marquee signing this summer, having been linked most notably with Paul Pogba and Matthijs de Ligt ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.