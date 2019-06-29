Roma Confirm Leonardo Spinazzola Medical Ahead of Swap Deal With Juventus

By 90Min
June 29, 2019

A.S. Roma have confirmed that Juventus' Leonardo Spinazzola is undergoing a medical in the Italian capital ahead of a swap deal which will see full-back Luca Pellegrini link up with Maurizio Sarri in Turin.

An agreement over the move was reached earlier this week as both clubs looked to undergo some major planning this summer, with Juve building for the future while Roma tries to drastically improve upon their sixth-place finish last season.

Although the deal hasn't been given the rubber stamp by the authorities, Roma announced that Spinazzola is undergoing his medical ahead of a move to the Stadio Olimpico.

The 26-year-old will sign a long-term contract in Rome and he's expected to act as Aleksandar Kolarov's successor at left-back, although he can also offer cover for Stephan El Shaarawy and Justin Kluivert further up in their attack.

For the reigning Serie A champions Juventus, Pellegrini will undergo his medical with the club on Saturday afternoon after the two clubs reached an agreement over the move.

The 20-year-old, who emerged as one of Italy's brightest talents on loan with Cagliari Calcio last season, is expected to put pen to paper on a five-year deal in Turin which will set I Bianconeri back €1.3m a year in wages.

Juventus' only new signing so far remains the capture of Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey on a free transfer, a deal which was announced at the start of the year.

New manager Sarri and the decision-makers behind the scenes are also looking to add a marquee signing this summer, having been linked most notably with Paul Pogba and Matthijs de Ligt ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message