Shkodran Mustafi Tipped for Arsenal Exit as Fenerbahce Ready Loan Bid Ahead of Meeting Next Week

Germany international Shkodran Mustafi will be the subject of talks between Arsenal and Fenerbahçe next week ahead of a proposed loan move it Istanbul.

The 27-year-old has struggled to establish himself in north London and a number of high-profile errors have left him out of favour with manager Unai Emery, opening up the door to a potential move away from Emirates Stadium this summer.

While Fenerbahçe aren't willing to meet Mustafi's £25m asking price after missing out on European football for next season, Turkish outlet Aksam report that the club's sporting director Damien Comolli will travel to London next week to discuss a potential loan move.





The Yellow Canaries has a recent history of signing players who are either surplus to requirements or struggling in the Premier League, with last season's squad along including the likes of Roberto Soldado, Islam Slimani, Victor Moses and Martin Škrtel.

But with seven first-team players set to become free agents at the end of the month - including defenders Škrtel and Roman Neustädter - Fenerbahçe are once again looking to raid England's top flight.

The Turkish giants have already ruled out a move for Laurent Koscielny due to his age, while the club are strictly only wanting to loan Mustafi for the time being.

Despite not outlining where his future lies beyond next season specifically, Aksam does appear to hint that signing Mustafi on a permanent basis could be a possibility if they qualify for the Champions League.

While it's not entirely known why Fenerbahçe have been keeping one eye on Arsenal's defenders, it could be linked to rumoured attempts in north London to ship Mesut Özil out to Turkey this summer.

Recent reports suggested that Arsenal had approached Fenerbahçe, as well as city rivals Galatasaray and Istanbul Basaksehir, over a cut-price €30m deal for the World Cup-winning playmaker.

It's understood, however, that all three were quick to turn their nose up at the offer due to Özil's £350k-a-week wages at Emirates Stadium.