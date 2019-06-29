Transfer Rumours: Rakitic to Man Utd, PSG Contact Bonucci, Kylian Mbappe to Refuse New Deal & More

It's rumour o'clock, everybody.

On today's edition of the rumour mill, we've got Manchester United apparently ditching their promising transfer policy, Paris Saint-Germain looking beyond Matthijs de Ligt and Wolves selling rather than buying a Portuguese player.

Let's get stuck in, shall we?

Manchester United Keeping Tabs on Ivan Rakitic

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Manchester United have enjoyed a promising transfer window so far, securing deals for young, prodigious talents Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. So, how do they follow that up? Do what they usually do and pursue an ageing midfielder who is practically destined to underwhelm at Old Trafford.

That's a little unfair, as Rakitic is still a very tidy player, but it wouldn't exactly make much sense for United to go in pursuit of the 31-year-old. Even still, Sport are reporting that United are preparing for the potential departure of Paul Pogba and have lined up Rakitic as an option to replace him.

United have offered €35m, but Barcelona are not willing to part ways with the Croatian for anything less than €50m.

Liverpool Target Junior Firpo Provides Update on Future

Giuseppe Bellini/GettyImages

Liverpool supporters would have understandably breathed a sigh of relief when Alberto Moreno was released earlier this summer, but his departure does leave a gap in the squad that needs filling.

The Reds have been linked with a move for Real Betis left-back Junior Firpo, who is currently on international duty with Spain's under-21s at the European Championships, and the 22-year-old recently discussed what lies ahead for him.

"The market? I don’t think about it, as I’ve said many times before, we’re playing for a very important trophy." he said (via The Echo). "I also like to experience other countries, but first I want to think about finishing the European Championship.”

Not much to go on, but it's something for the Reds to cling on to. Even though they're definitely not blowing £40m odd on a back up left back.

Paris Saint-Germain Turn Attention to Leonardo Bonucci

LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/GettyImages

Leonardo Bonucci returned to Juventus with his tail between his legs last year following a miserable excursion to Milan, and it looks like he could be on the move once again this summer - that's if Paris Saint-Germain have anything to say about it anyway.

According to Goal, PSG, fresh from their failed pursuit of Matthijs de Ligt, have contacted Bonucci's representatives to ascertain whether or not they would be able to negotiate a deal for the 32-year-old.

Juventus and PSG have been dealing with each other pretty frequently of late, so don't be surprised if this rumour starts to take off over the coming days.

Leeds to Wrap Up Signing of Helder Costa

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

It was a mixed-bag for Wolves' forwards during 2018/19. While Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota flourished, the likes of Helder Costa and Adama Traore floundered, and it now appears that the former is on his way out of Molineux.

John Percy of the Telegraph has reported that Wolves have agreed to loan the Portuguese winger to Leeds for the season and the deal should be finalised next week. He's already said his goodbyes to his teammates - at least for the year, that is.

#lufc will complete the signing of #Wolves winger Hélder Costa next week. Costa is signing on loan for the season and said his goodbyes (for the year, anyway) at Compton on Friday #wwfc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) June 29, 2019

All that's left to do for Wolves is to find another Portguese winger to replace him.

Kylian Mbappe Refuses to Commit Long-Term Future to PSG

KAZUHIRO NOGI/GettyImages

Real Madrid have been on the warpath so far this summer and they don't look to be finished just yet - although securing a deal for PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe seems a little unlikely for now at least.

But fear not Real supporters. Marca are reporting that Mbappe does not intend on renewing his current deal with PSG - which expires in 2022 - which means they may need to consider selling him next year to avoid letting him leave for a discounted price.

That's music to the ears of Real, who will no doubt be going all out to secure a big-money move for Mbappe next year.

Che Adams Bids Farewell to Birmingham Following Improved Southampton Bid

Alex Pantling/GettyImages

Southampton struggled for goals in 2018/19, as none of their players were able to hit double figures in the Premier League. Nathan Redmond finished as their top scorer, which is a little concerning when he's not even a striker.

The Saints have turned to Birmingham's Che Adams to help solve their woes in front of goal and, according to the Daily Mail, the Blues are now willing to let their star striker go after the Saints came in with a £16m bid.

The 22-year-old has no prior top flight experience, but he managed to plunder 22 goals in the Championship last season, so he'll be expected to step up to the mark.