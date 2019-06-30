Adrien Rabiot Arrives at Juventus Ahead of Free Transfer From Paris Saint-Germain

By 90Min
June 30, 2019

Adrien Rabiot has arrived in Italy ahead of signing a five-year deal with Juventus.

Rabiot's contract at Paris Saint-Germain is set to expire at the end of June after both parties failed to negotiation an extension. The midfielder fell out of favour with the French champions and failed to make a single appearance during the second half of the 2018/19 season, being relegated to the reserves by PSG boss Thomas Tuchel.

It was recently reported that Juventus had agreed personal terms with Rabiot and it now appears that the move has been set into motion.

Juventus have now posted a video on their official twitter account to confirm that Rabiot is in Italy to complete the move, filming the French midfielder shortly after he landed in Turin, presumably heading off to the club's training centre.

Juventus also teased his arrival by posting a cryptic tweet earlier on in the day, which simply was captioned 'ignite out tomorrow' - promising big news on July 1.

Goal have reported that Rabiot is set to carry out his medical on Monday, before he signs a five-year deal with I Bianconeri.

The deal would see Rabiot net £6m per season and his mother Veronique, who acts as his agent, will pocket £9m as a fee for overseeing the transfer.

Rabiot becomes the latest in a long line of free transfers who have arrived at Juventus in recent years, with the latest being Aaron Ramsey, who will join up with the club this summer after previously negotiating his exit from Arsenal earlier in the year.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message