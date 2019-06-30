Adrien Rabiot Arrives at Juventus Ahead of Free Transfer From Paris Saint-Germain

Adrien Rabiot has arrived in Italy ahead of signing a five-year deal with Juventus.

Rabiot's contract at Paris Saint-Germain is set to expire at the end of June after both parties failed to negotiation an extension. The midfielder fell out of favour with the French champions and failed to make a single appearance during the second half of the 2018/19 season, being relegated to the reserves by PSG boss Thomas Tuchel.

It was recently reported that Juventus had agreed personal terms with Rabiot and it now appears that the move has been set into motion.

Juventus have now posted a video on their official twitter account to confirm that Rabiot is in Italy to complete the move, filming the French midfielder shortly after he landed in Turin, presumably heading off to the club's training centre.

Juventus also teased his arrival by posting a cryptic tweet earlier on in the day, which simply was captioned 'ignite out tomorrow' - promising big news on July 1.

Goal have reported that Rabiot is set to carry out his medical on Monday, before he signs a five-year deal with I Bianconeri.

The deal would see Rabiot net £6m per season and his mother Veronique, who acts as his agent, will pocket £9m as a fee for overseeing the transfer.

Rabiot becomes the latest in a long line of free transfers who have arrived at Juventus in recent years, with the latest being Aaron Ramsey, who will join up with the club this summer after previously negotiating his exit from Arsenal earlier in the year.