Alvaro Morata Assured of Atletico Future as Chelsea Look to Force Through Immediate Deal

Alvaro Morata has been assured that Atletico Madrid want to retain him permanently, with parent club Chelsea eager to force through an immediate transfer for the striker.

After an abysmal spell at Stamford Bridge, Morata was sent on an 18-month loan to Atletico in January, adding a non-obligatory purchase clause in the deal. However, a recent report had suggested Chelsea could terminate the loan early to try pressure Atletico into activating their option to sign him this summer.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Now, according to Goal, Morata has been informed that Atletico are desperate to keep him permanently, and they do not plan to see him return to Chelsea.

Diego Simeone's side would have to part with £48.5m to sign Morata, but this could prove to be a small obstacle if Atletico can negotiate big-money sales of both Antoine Griezmann and Rodri to Barcelona and Manchester City respectively.

However, they could also look to delay the outright purchase of Morata until the end of the 18-month deal, in the knowledge that Morata is absolutely desperate to remain at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

The Spaniard has not shied away from publicly admitting his desire to stay with Atletico, where he managed six goals and one assist in 17 appearances last season.

He was a regular part of Simeone's starting lineup, and his role in the team is expected to increase when Griezmann makes his expected move away from the club this summer.

However, the power appears to be with Chelsea, who could disregard both Morata and Atletico's wishes by terminating the deal this summer.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

With the Blues dealing with their transfer ban and Gonzalo Higuain set to return to Juventus, Chelsea will need to look to their army of loan players for reinforcements.

Morata is an obvious choice, having cost the club around £60m in 2017, but it is thought that both Michy Batshuayi and Tammy Abraham are ahead of him in the pecking order, whilst they do still have Olivier Giroud on their books.