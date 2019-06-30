Barcelona Hierarchy Not Interested in Neymar Despite Endorsement by Senior Players

The Barcelona hierarchy still feel bitter over the way Neymar left the Camp Nou back in 2017 and aren't interested in him bringing him back to the club, despite the views of the senior players at Barça who would very much like Neymar to come back.

Neymar, who left for Paris Saint-Germain for a world record fee two seasons ago, has been subject to intense speculation that he will re-sign for Barcelona this summer.

Neymar's time at Paris Saint-Germain has been blighted by injuries and he's made just 37 league appearances over the last two seasons, scoring 34 goals.





He's also reportedly frustrated by the lack of quality in Ligue 1, as he targets a return to La Liga this summer.





Commenting on the situation, South American football expert Tim Vickery told Sky Sports (via The Daily Express): "The detail which I think is so interesting here is it is clear that the senior players at Barcelona - [Lionel] Messi, [Luis] Suárez and [Gerard] Piqué would be very pleased to have Neymar back.





"On the other hand though, the club members, who vote in the presidential elections, are not quite as keen.

“They feel betrayed by the way that he left them."

This development comes after Barcelona's vice-president Jordi Cardoner confirmed that while Neymar was interested in returning, the club had no interest in bringing him back

Neymar has also been linked with a move to Real Madrid, although they would likely fall foul of FFP regulations if a move were to happen, as they have already spent over €300m on new players this summer.

The Brazilian striker is currently nursing an ankle injury he suffered during a friendly match against Qatar, which ruled him out of the Copa América.