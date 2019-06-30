Copa America Roundup: Peru & Chile Prevail on Penalties as Colombia & Uruguay Bow Out

Two nail-biting quarter finals took place in the Copa America as both Chile and Colombia's game and Uruguay and Peru's encounter went the distance after respective 0-0 stalemates.

Colombia's William Tesillo sent his spot kick wide after four converted penalties apiece, leaving Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez with the opportunity to send his side into the semi finals, which he duly exectued.

O 🇵🇪 venceu o 🇺🇾 nos pênaltis no último jogo das quartas de final e enfrentará o 🇨🇱 nas semifinais da @CONMEBOL #CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/1K41AxOGgm — Copa América (@CopaAmerica) June 29, 2019

Meanwhile, an enthralling tie between Peru and Uruguay saw both sides miss chances, but importantly fail to convert any of them as their game also headed to penalties. Luis Saurez stepped up first and saw his effort blocked, with Peru going on to score five perfect spot kicks and set up a semi final tie with Chile.

Chile 0-0 Colombia (5-4 on Penalties)

While penalties can be a cruel way to determine a winner, in this case justice was served as Chile bossed proceedings and rightfully booked their place in the Copa America semi finals.

Colombia had the brighter start before Chile seemed sparked into life after having a Charles Aranguiz goal ruled out for offside by VAR with just 16 minutes on the clock.

It was a tactic employed by the match officials during the game, as Argentine official Nestor Pitana led the refereeing team and told both sides in their respective dressing rooms that no offside calls would be made until an attack had ended - to allow VAR to play a role.

Despite the bizarre ploy, Chile continued to dominate and Arturo Vidal had a second half effort that was similarly chalked off after VAR noticed a hand ball in the build up to the goal.

😱 La tremenda emoción que nos brindó #LaRoja en la perfecta definición desde los 12 pasos

👌 ¡Una clase magistral de penales!



Más Fotos ➡️ https://t.co/O8CO2qrchj

📸 Carlos Parra/Comunicaciones ANFP #VamosChile #CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/NCHNVM17t0 — Selección Chilena (@LaRoja) June 29, 2019

With neither side able to find a breakthrough, the game went to a penalty shootout in which Sanchez scored the decisive penalty after Tesillo's miss for Colombia, to send the two-time defending champions to the semi finals.

Reinaldo Rueda's side will now aim to become the first side to win three straight Copa America titles since Argentina in the 1940s.

Uruguay 0-0 Peru (4-5 on Penalties)

RAUL ARBOLEDA/GettyImages

Uruguay crashed out of the Copa America after a penalty heartache against Peru, despite dominating their clash and missing a string of guilt-edged chances.

Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Edinson Cavani and then Suarez all had goals chalked off for offside, which were each confirmed via VAR checks.

The 15-time winners failed to convert from any of their 12 shots at goal, while Peru failed to register a single shot on target, although Paolo Guerrero twice went through on goal only to be denied by crucial Jose Gimenez challenges on both occasions.

JUAN MABROMATA/GettyImages

On top of having three goals ruled out, both Cavani and Diego Godin were guilty of terrible misses as the pair skied efforts over the bar from six yards out.

As is the case with the Copa America, there is no extra time in quarter-finals in the event of a draw, so Peru were given the chance to snatch victory against La Celeste as a penalty shootout awaited both sides.

Given the opportunity to hand Uruguay the initiative, Suarez stepped up first but saw his right footed effort saved by Pedro Gallese to put La Blanquirroja in command. Eight successful penalties followed to present Edison Flores with the opportunity to set up a semi final tie with Chile, which he converted after firing his shot right down the middle

La unión de este equipo es la de todo un país. Nuestra @SeleccionPeru 🇵🇪 está en las semifinales de la @CopaAmerica 🏆



Siempre #ArribaPerú 💪 pic.twitter.com/J3Cy9YtcwF — Selección Peruana 🇵🇪 (@SeleccionPeru) June 29, 2019

Peru will now play Chile in the second semi final on 4 July, after hosts Brazil face Argentina the night before.