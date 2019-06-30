Celta Vigo have announced the signing of Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez, who joins the La Liga outfit for €12.9m, with a further €3.1m coming as add-ons.

Suarez spent the second half of the 2018/19 season on loan at Arsenal after falling out of favor at Barcelona, but the midfielder failed to make much of an impact in north London as he struggled for first-team minutes under Unai Emery.

Barcelona have confirmed Suarez's departure in a statement on their club website, which read: "FC Barcelona and Celta Vigo have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Denis Suárez. The Galician team will pay FC Barcelona €12.9m plus €3.1m in add-ons.

"FC Barcelona would like to thank Denis Suárez for his commitment and dedication, and wishes him every success in the future."

The 25-year-old initially began his professional career at Celta Vigo, having played for their academy before joining Manchester City and then Barcelona.

Suarez's Barcelona exit has appeared inevitable for quite some time, with the player himself even admitting that he was looking for a move elsewhere this summer.

"What I want is to leave Barça and play again," he said in a recent interview, as per Sport.

"I'd prefer to stay in LaLiga. I've spent the last two months in Barcelona recuperating from my injury and no one at Barça has said anything to me."

Despite his disappointing loan spell at Arsenal, a number of sides were linked with an approach for Suarez, including Valencia, who had been hoping that their qualification to the Champions League would persuade him to turn down the advances of Celta.