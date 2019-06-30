Inter Confirm Permanent Departure of Marco Sala as Andrea Pinamonti Leaves on Loan

Inter have confirmed that 20-year-old left-back Marco Sala has left to join Sassuolo on a permanent deal, while young striker Andrea Pinamonti joins Genoa on an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy.
Sala, a product of the Inter youth academy, impressed while on loan at Serie C side Arezzo last season, scoring twice and registering six assists in 33 appearances.
Pinamonti, meanwhile, was a regular on loan at Frosinone last season, sparking interest from various clubs, but Genoa have won the race for his signature.
⚽️ | TRANSFER NEWS— Inter (@Inter_en) June 30, 2019
Marco Sala has joined @SassuoloUS 👉🏻 https://t.co/0mp7y8CYv1
Andrea Pinamonti has signed for @GenoaCFC 👉🏻 https://t.co/V9FDIvlEiQ#FCIM
On Sala, an Inter statement reads: "FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that U.S Sassuolo have completed a deal to sign Marco Sala.
"The Nerazzurri defender, born in 1999, secured two Scudetti titles with the Primavera, (2016-17 and 2017-18), as well as one Supercup (2017-18) and the 2018 Viareggio Cup."
On Pinamonti's departure, the club said: "FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that Genoa CFC have signed Andrea Pinamonti on loan with an obligation to buy.
"The attacker, born in 1999, joined the Nerazzurri’s Elite Academy back in 2013 and has since won two league titles (2016-17 and 2017-18) with the Primavera, as well as one Viareggio Cup (2018) and the Coppa Italia (2018).
"During the 2016-17 campaign, aged just 17, Pinamonti made his first team debut during a European encounter, followed soon after by his first appearances in Serie A. He’s since made 30 top-tier appearances and scored five goals – the latter all for Frosinone last season."