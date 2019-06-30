Inter Confirm Permanent Departure of Marco Sala as Andrea Pinamonti Leaves on Loan

By 90Min
June 30, 2019

Inter have confirmed that 20-year-old left-back Marco Sala has left to join Sassuolo on a permanent deal, while young striker Andrea Pinamonti joins Genoa on an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy.

Sala, a product of the Inter youth academy, impressed while on loan at Serie C side Arezzo last season, scoring twice and registering six assists in 33 appearances. 

Pinamonti, meanwhile, was a regular on loan at  Frosinone last season, sparking interest from various clubs, but Genoa have won the race for his signature.

On Sala, an Inter statement reads: "FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that U.S Sassuolo have completed a deal to sign Marco Sala. 

"The Nerazzurri defender, born in 1999, secured two Scudetti titles with the Primavera, (2016-17 and 2017-18), as well as one Supercup (2017-18) and the 2018 Viareggio Cup."

On Pinamonti's departure, the club said: "FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that Genoa CFC have signed Andrea Pinamonti on loan with an obligation to buy. 

Giuseppe Bellini/GettyImages

"The attacker, born in 1999, joined the Nerazzurri’s Elite Academy back in 2013 and has since won two league titles (2016-17 and 2017-18) with the Primavera, as well as one Viareggio Cup (2018) and the Coppa Italia (2018).

"During the 2016-17 campaign, aged just 17, Pinamonti made his first team debut during a European encounter, followed soon after by his first appearances in Serie A. He’s since made 30 top-tier appearances and scored five goals – the latter all for Frosinone last season."

