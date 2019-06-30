Liverpool Owner Insists Premier League Glory Is Main Goal & Return of Injured Stars Could Be Key

Liverpool owner John W. Henry has reassured fans that the club's main goal is to finally win the Premier League title, insisting that his squad, when healthy, are good enough to lift the trophy.

The Reds managed to win last season's Champions League, but came up just short in the Premier League, with their incredible tally of 97 points somehow not enough to topple Manchester City.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Speaking to PA (via Goal), Henry insisted that the club will fight to finally end their long wait for a Premier League title.

He said: “To me winning in Europe is bigger than winning in England but I think it’s true the fans want it. I know we’re going to be focused on winning the Premier League next year.





“We need to get healthy. We need AOC [Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain] back, we need a healthy [Adam] Lallana.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

“It’s not up to me, but I would guess we’ll see more of Divock [Origi] next year. I think he brings something special, he comes with power and speed and brings in scoring. I feel really good about next year.”

Their Champions League win certainly helped fans forget about the heartbreak domestically, and Henry insisted that the players deserve an enormous amount of credit for the way in which they performed last season.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

"Our guys gave their all from the first day of the season to the last. It’s a long season, they played up to their capabilities and just gave it so much effort," he added.





“It didn’t matter who the opponent was, they out-ran every opponent and I felt they deserved to walk away with a trophy. We walked away with the biggest one so I’m very happy.”